Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Acquired by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 769,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,875 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OCSL. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,096,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,981,000 after purchasing an additional 549,497 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,714,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 43,564 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,468,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after purchasing an additional 105,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 987,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 264,454 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 44,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $7.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $7.81.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 40.79%.

OCSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 17,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $129,108.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 656,530 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,814 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.