Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:OAS opened at $137.67 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $147.39.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum, Inc is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston and Delaware Basins. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States.

