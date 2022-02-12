Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.70

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.70 and traded as low as $9.12. Ocean Bio-Chem shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 485 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $86.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.48 million during the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 13.70%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Ocean Bio-Chem’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ocean Bio-Chem in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 55.2% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 94,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 33,772 shares during the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBCI)

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.

