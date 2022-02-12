OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) PT Lowered to C$3.25

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OCANF. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on OceanaGold from $3.25 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.01.

OTCMKTS OCANF opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

