Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.00 Million

Brokerages predict that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will report sales of $160.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $155.70 million and the highest is $163.00 million. Oil States International posted sales of $137.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year sales of $575.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $573.10 million to $579.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $738.47 million, with estimates ranging from $713.00 million to $759.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oil States International.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 26,368 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 480.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,330,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,652 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 169,400.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,166,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after acquiring an additional 73,828 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OIS traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.67. 755,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91. Oil States International has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The company has a market cap of $409.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 3.65.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oil States International (OIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.