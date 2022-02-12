Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.00 Million

Brokerages predict that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will report sales of $160.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $155.70 million and the highest is $163.00 million. Oil States International posted sales of $137.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year sales of $575.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $573.10 million to $579.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $738.47 million, with estimates ranging from $713.00 million to $759.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oil States International.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.
NYSE:OIS traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.67. 755,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91. Oil States International has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The company has a market cap of $409.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 3.65.
About Oil States International
Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.
