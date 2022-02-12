Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:OHI)

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2022

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.82.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $28.87 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,268,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,543,000 after buying an additional 658,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,242,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,115,000 after buying an additional 100,132 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 568,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,812,000 after buying an additional 429,760 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,450,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,498,000 after buying an additional 56,366 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.