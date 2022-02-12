Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.82.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $28.87 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,268,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,543,000 after buying an additional 658,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,242,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,115,000 after buying an additional 100,132 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 568,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,812,000 after buying an additional 429,760 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,450,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,498,000 after buying an additional 56,366 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

