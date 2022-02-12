Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $39.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.05%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

