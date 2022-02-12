Omni Partners US LLC Buys New Shares in Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN)

Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Separately, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $1,849,000. 51.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on VLN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valens Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

VLN opened at $6.84 on Friday. Valens Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.12.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Valens Semiconductor Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

