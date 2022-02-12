Omni Partners US LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK)

Omni Partners US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Omni Partners US LLC’s holdings in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. 56.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEKK opened at $9.83 on Friday. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

