Omni Partners US LLC Sells 1,429 Shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII)

Omni Partners US LLC decreased its position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC’s holdings in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 37.4% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,215,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,623,000 after purchasing an additional 602,643 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $975,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $198,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 3.8% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II alerts:

Shares of ACII stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.