Omni Partners US LLC Sells 6,469 Shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF (NASDAQ:DWIN)

Omni Partners US LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF (NASDAQ:DWIN) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,469 shares during the quarter. Omni Partners US LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF by 123.7% in the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 182,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 100,870 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,479,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DWIN opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85. Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.28.

