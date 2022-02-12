Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) PT Raised to $98.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Macquarie from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Macquarie’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $84.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.23. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 371.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 173,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,736,000 after buying an additional 136,950 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,374,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,993,000 after buying an additional 38,529 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 269,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 30,931 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,175,000 after purchasing an additional 24,533 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

