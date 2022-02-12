OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Short Interest Down 63.6% in January

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the January 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of OMRON by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OMRON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OMRON by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,542,000 after buying an additional 58,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of OMRON by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 576,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,479,000 after buying an additional 48,955 shares during the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMRON stock opened at $69.77 on Friday. OMRON has a 52 week low of $69.71 and a 52 week high of $107.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.13.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OMRNY shares. Mizuho downgraded OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OMRON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

