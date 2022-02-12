One Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,217,000 after buying an additional 285,923 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,574,000 after buying an additional 187,554 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,217,000 after buying an additional 151,258 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $158,179,000 after buying an additional 145,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,442,000 after buying an additional 143,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM opened at $426.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $565.52 and its 200-day moving average is $602.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.69 and a 12-month high of $725.40.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 6,759 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.00, for a total value of $4,785,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total transaction of $5,185,103.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,011 shares of company stock worth $56,169,180 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.11.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

