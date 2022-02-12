One Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $227,000 in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $1,355,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $807,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USNA. StockNews.com cut USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $88.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.92 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.53.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 11.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Walter Noot sold 6,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $633,234.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $37,116.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,130 shares of company stock worth $728,389. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

