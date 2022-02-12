One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 65,000 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 98.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Paul Gu sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.94, for a total transaction of $9,552,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Hentges sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.89, for a total value of $7,376,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,701,201 shares of company stock worth $327,656,019. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Upstart from $300.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.36.

Shares of UPST opened at $100.02 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $401.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion and a PE ratio of 125.03.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

