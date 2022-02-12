One Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 966 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after purchasing an additional 131,109,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532,187 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,498,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,832,078,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $239.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $598.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.49. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.93%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.88.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

