Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Yum! Brands in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.88.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $122.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.98 and its 200-day moving average is $128.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $101.94 and a 52-week high of $139.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 38.54%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,296 shares of company stock worth $552,919 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

