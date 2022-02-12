Oppenheimer Comments on TuSimple Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TuSimple in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TuSimple’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TuSimple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.49.

Shares of TuSimple stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. TuSimple has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $79.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.58.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 13,172.03%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth approximately $2,850,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,732,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Institutional investors own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 9,136 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $287,692.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,377 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $43,361.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,631 shares of company stock worth $676,065.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

