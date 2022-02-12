Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.43. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 734,686 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of $46.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.05.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.
About Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)
Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
