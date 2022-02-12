Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.43. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 734,686 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $46.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.05.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oragenics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Oragenics by 212.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 44,540 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oragenics during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oragenics during the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oragenics during the second quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

About Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

