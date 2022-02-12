Orbit Chain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.55 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Orbit Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000745 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $183.42 million and $1.55 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orbit Chain has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain (ORC) is a coin. It launched on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 982,474,647 coins and its circulating supply is 585,198,076 coins. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

