Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Short Interest Down 71.4% in January

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORBT remained flat at $$7.75 on Friday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,937. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.47. Orbit International has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.07 million for the quarter. Orbit International had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.78%.

Orbit International Corp. engages in the development and provision of hardware and software solutions. It operates through the Electronics Group and Power Group segment. The Electronics Group segment designs and manufactures electronic components and subsystems. The Power Group segment includes the design and manufacture of power supplies, commercial power units, frequency converters, and commercial-off-the-shelf power solutions.

