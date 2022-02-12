Orchid (OXT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $174.44 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $174.44 million and $26.63 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

