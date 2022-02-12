O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Raised to $765.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $740.00 to $765.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q1 2022 earnings at $7.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $9.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $32.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $7.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $35.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $699.72.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $668.28 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $428.79 and a 12 month high of $710.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $670.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $636.49.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 29.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 275,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,342,000 after purchasing an additional 26,804 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. NatWest Group plc lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% during the third quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 9,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,758,000 after purchasing an additional 619,025 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

