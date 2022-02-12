OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Holdings Decreased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,856 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of OrganiGram worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in OrganiGram by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 325,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in OrganiGram by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 820,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 249,774 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of OrganiGram by 1,713.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 700,795 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of OrganiGram by 3.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 640,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in OrganiGram by 10.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 565,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on OGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. decreased their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:OGI opened at $1.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.16. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.68.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.13 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 107.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OrganiGram

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI).

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.