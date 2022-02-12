Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Holdings Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,690 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Origin Bancorp worth $9,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,241,000 after purchasing an additional 24,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 256,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 29,316 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 39,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $43.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average of $42.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.09. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.33%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm's products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance.

