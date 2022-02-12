Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Shares Bought by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) by 197.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,431 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP owned about 0.21% of Origin Materials worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Origin Materials by 96.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Origin Materials by 623.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the third quarter worth $78,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the second quarter worth $85,000. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Origin Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC assumed coverage on Origin Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Origin Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORGN opened at $5.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 158.98, a current ratio of 158.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $14.01.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

In other Origin Materials news, Director Boon Sim purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

