Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $6.42, but opened at $6.69. Oscar Health shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 20,491 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.15. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 59.62% and a negative net margin of 37.53%.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSCR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Oscar Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 200,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Oscar Health by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Oscar Health by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,179,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 640,320 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average is $12.47.

About Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.