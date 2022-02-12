OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will report earnings per share of $1.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.41. OSI Systems also posted earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.53 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OSIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,368,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $913,756.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,693,956 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the first quarter worth $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 290.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,931 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,855,000 after purchasing an additional 71,384 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OSIS traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $80.08. 137,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,317. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.76 and a 200-day moving average of $93.36. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $78.63 and a 52 week high of $102.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

