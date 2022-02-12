Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Stock Holdings Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,612 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,216.22, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $15.12.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

