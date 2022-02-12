Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.09 billion-$14.09 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS OTSKY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,759. Otsuka has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $22.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.73.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

