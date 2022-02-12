Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Trading Down 4%

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) fell 4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.33 and last traded at $3.33. 142,521 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,024,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OUST. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ouster from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Ouster in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64.

In related news, major shareholder Krishna Kantheti sold 68,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $454,112.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,520.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Ouster during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,875,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,198,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ouster by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 154,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 35,481 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Ouster by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. 20.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

