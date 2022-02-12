Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 76.4% from the January 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSTR. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 19.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 604,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,620 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the second quarter worth $967,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $941,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 491.2% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 540,058 shares during the last quarter. 50.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OSTR remained flat at $$9.74 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,665. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $9.81.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

