PAC Protocol (PAC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.88 Million

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. In the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. PAC Protocol has a total market capitalization of $25.88 million and approximately $126,572.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005894 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000288 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000133 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00010253 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,128,605,305 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

