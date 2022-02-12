Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,697 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.36% of Palo Alto Networks worth $170,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,439.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,766 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,713,000 after buying an additional 53,570 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 62.5% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $26,345,000. Stone Run Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 33.4% in the third quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $14,849,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

PANW opened at $510.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of -96.80 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.56 and a twelve month high of $572.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $522.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $489.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.64.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total value of $6,488,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,500 shares of company stock worth $31,621,495 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

