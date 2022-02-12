Paparazzi Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 12th. In the last week, Paparazzi has traded flat against the US dollar. One Paparazzi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Paparazzi has a market capitalization of $13,244.31 and $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paparazzi Profile

Paparazzi (CRYPTO:PAZZI) is a coin. It was first traded on May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io . Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

