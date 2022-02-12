Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) were up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 22,773 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 193,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Several analysts have recently commented on PZG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Gold Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $30.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZG. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the second quarter worth $29,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 73.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 134.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37,934 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 874.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 325,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 55.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 119,324 shares in the last quarter. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG)

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its projects include Sleeper Gold, Frost, and Grassy Mountain. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

