Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Shares of TSE:POU traded up C$1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$26.76. 1,072,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,841. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.21. The stock has a market cap of C$3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.30. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$9.32 and a 12-month high of C$27.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93.

A number of brokerages recently commented on POU. Raymond James lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.28.

In other news, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 17,134 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.88, for a total value of C$409,218.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,525 shares in the company, valued at C$657,390.59. Also, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.09, for a total value of C$461,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,439,144.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,268 shares of company stock worth $1,495,752.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

