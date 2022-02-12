Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Shares of Paramount Resources stock traded up C$1.34 on Friday, hitting C$26.76. 1,072,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,841. Paramount Resources has a one year low of C$9.32 and a one year high of C$27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30.

In related news, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.94, for a total value of C$215,555.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$239,562.66. Also, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 17,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.88, for a total transaction of C$409,218.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$657,390.59. Insiders sold 62,268 shares of company stock worth $1,495,752 over the last three months.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.28.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

