Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Paramount Resources stock traded up C$1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$26.76. 1,072,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,841. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion and a PE ratio of 8.30. Paramount Resources has a one year low of C$9.32 and a one year high of C$27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93.

A number of brokerages recently commented on POU. Raymond James lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.28.

In other news, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 20,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.09, for a total value of C$461,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,333 shares in the company, valued at C$1,439,144.30. Also, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 8,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.94, for a total value of C$215,555.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$239,562.66. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,752.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

