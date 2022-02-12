Parcion Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 85.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,246 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 24,172 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,078,000 after acquiring an additional 38,919 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 40.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 330,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,147,000 after buying an additional 94,998 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 45,079 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 35,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 594,525 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $104,500,000 after purchasing an additional 105,094 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $149.47 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $271.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.81.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

