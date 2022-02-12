Parcion Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $252,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 470,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,606,000 after buying an additional 33,841 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $100.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.94. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.02 and a 12-month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

