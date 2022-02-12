Parcion Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 182.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 757.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 47,712 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,085,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,941 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,918,000. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,679,349 shares of company stock valued at $465,569,373 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $123.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.25%.

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

