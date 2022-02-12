Pawtocol (UPI) Achieves Market Cap of $20.21 Million

Pawtocol (CURRENCY:UPI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Pawtocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0784 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pawtocol has a total market cap of $20.21 million and $5.67 million worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pawtocol has traded down 14.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00044529 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.87 or 0.06868540 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,679.45 or 1.00156641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00047284 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00049234 BTC.

About Pawtocol

Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,924,377 coins. Pawtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@pawtocol . The official website for Pawtocol is pawtocol.com . Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol

