PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Shares Down 3.2%

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP) shares dropped 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 60.12 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 61 ($0.82). Approximately 219,079 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 147,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63 ($0.85).

The company has a market cap of £39.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 60.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 71.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

PCI-PAL Company Profile (LON:PCIP)

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, European Union, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

