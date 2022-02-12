PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Shares Down 3.2%

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP) shares dropped 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 60.12 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 61 ($0.82). Approximately 219,079 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 147,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63 ($0.85).
The company has a market cap of £39.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 60.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 71.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
PCI-PAL Company Profile (LON:PCIP)
