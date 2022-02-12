PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $252,000 in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAAC. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,040,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 313.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,571,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,971 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Health Assurance Acquisition by 78.2% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,724,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,869,000 after purchasing an additional 757,174 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Health Assurance Acquisition by 16.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,494,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,959,000 after purchasing an additional 215,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Health Assurance Acquisition by 10.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,259,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 116,746 shares during the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAAC stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $15.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

