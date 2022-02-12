PEAK6 Investments LLC Sells 7,107 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

PEAK6 Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,933 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,107 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,873,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,948,000 after purchasing an additional 387,262 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,089,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,908,000 after purchasing an additional 192,878 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 32.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,497 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 2.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,779,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,830,000 after purchasing an additional 92,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $168,468.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $34.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.73. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.94 and a twelve month high of $41.46.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

