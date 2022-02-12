PEAKDEFI Price Hits $0.0900 on Top Exchanges (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0900 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $115.01 million and $154,331.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00037833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00104693 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,143,380,654 coins and its circulating supply is 1,278,014,622 coins. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

