Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Acquires New Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 369 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 131.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter worth about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in MSCI by 167.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $534.26 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $400.01 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $566.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $609.42. The stock has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 1.01.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 220.58% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.67.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

