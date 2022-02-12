Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Buys Shares of 1,500 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.67.

In related news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total transaction of $1,208,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $736,206.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,038 shares of company stock worth $2,216,284 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $233.89 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $254.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

